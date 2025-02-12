Business Standard

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 | 09:25 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Globalspace Technologies standalone net profit rises 313.33% in the December 2024 quarter

Globalspace Technologies standalone net profit rises 313.33% in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 9:21 AM IST

Sales rise 16.26% to Rs 9.08 crore

Net profit of Globalspace Technologies rose 313.33% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 16.26% to Rs 9.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales9.087.81 16 OPM %15.7517.03 -PBDT1.111.00 11 PBT0.620.19 226 NP0.620.15 313

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

McNally Bharat Engineering Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 276.54 crore in the December 2024 quarter

McNally Bharat Engineering Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 276.54 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Indag Rubber standalone net profit declines 78.02% in the December 2024 quarter

Indag Rubber standalone net profit declines 78.02% in the December 2024 quarter

AWFIS Space Solutions reports consolidated net profit of Rs 15.18 crore in the December 2024 quarter

AWFIS Space Solutions reports consolidated net profit of Rs 15.18 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Vertoz consolidated net profit rises 62.97% in the December 2024 quarter

Vertoz consolidated net profit rises 62.97% in the December 2024 quarter

Bharat Road Network reports consolidated net profit of Rs 169.58 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Bharat Road Network reports consolidated net profit of Rs 169.58 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarkets TodayJEE Main 2025 Toppers List OutGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEDelhi WeatherJasprit Bumrah Fitness Live UpdatesBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon