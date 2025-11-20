Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 10:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India approves entering into Leisure Hospitality

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India approves entering into Leisure Hospitality

Nov 20 2025

Under brand name of 'Mahindra Signature Resorts'

The board of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India at its meeting held on 19 November 2025 has approved entering into 'Leisure Hospitality' as a new line of business which shall be carried out through a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company viz. Mahindra Hotels and Residences India under the brand name 'Mahindra Signature Resorts'.

The company expects to make an initial investment of approximately Rs.1000 crore towards capex and setting up of this business in Mahindra Hotels and Residences India, wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

Nov 20 2025

