Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Biocon drops after brokerage downgrades stock to 'Sell'

Biocon drops after brokerage downgrades stock to 'Sell'

Image

Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Biocon tumbled 3.32% to Rs 396.25 after a foreign brokerage issued a double downgrade on the stock, cutting its rating to Sell from Buy and slashing its target price.

The brokerage reduced Biocons target to Rs 360 from Rs 430, implying a downside of 12.20% from the previous close of Rs 410. It said the companys valuation has become expensive.

The broker trimmed valuation multiples across key business segments. The biosimilars business multiple was cut to 14x EBITDA from 20x, citing deteriorating market conditions and evolving USFDA guidelines. The generics division multiple was reduced to 14x from 16x due to weaker margins.

 

The brokerage acknowledged Biocon's strong global position in biosimilar R&D and execution, but warned that pricing pressure and an increasingly crowded competitive pipeline may hold back sales and keep earnings below earlier expectations.

Biocon is a global biopharma company dedicated to improving affordable access to therapies for chronic conditions such as diabetes, cancer, and autoimmune diseases.

On a consolidated basis, Biocon reported net profit of Rs 84.50 crore in Q2 September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 16 crore in Q2 September 2024. Net sales rose 20.24% YoY to Rs 4262.50 crore in Q2 September 2025.

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 2:27 PM IST

