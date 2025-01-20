Business Standard

Globus Spirits Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Globus Spirits Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Kriti Nutrients Ltd, Shiva Texyarn Ltd, Apollo Micro Systems Ltd and Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 January 2025.

Globus Spirits Ltd spiked 16.24% to Rs 924.15 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 26230 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5986 shares in the past one month.

 

Kriti Nutrients Ltd surged 15.92% to Rs 134.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4221 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4489 shares in the past one month.

Shiva Texyarn Ltd soared 12.68% to Rs 228.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7938 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1826 shares in the past one month.

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd gained 12.57% to Rs 147.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 11.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.61 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd jumped 10.00% to Rs 7.92. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.1 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

