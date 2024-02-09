Globus Spirits rallies as Q3 PAT jumps amid transition to new tax regime

Globus Spirits rose 7% to Rs 848.35 after the company's net profit surged 64.8% to Rs 44.4 crore on 16.1% increase in net sales to Rs 687.5 crore in Q3 December 2023 over Q3 December 2022.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 19.5 crore in Q3 December 2023, down 51.3% year-on-year and up 11.8% quarter-on-quarter.

EBITDA was at Rs 43.1 crore in Q3 December 2023, down 28.3% YoY and up 4.9% QoQ. EBITDA margin stood at 6.2% in Q3FY24 lower than 7.2% in Q2FY24 and 10.1% in Q3FY23.

Total expenses rose 11.65% to Rs 860 crore in Q2 FY24 over Q2 FY23. During the quarter, cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 491.31 crore (up 36% YoY) while employee benefits expense was at Rs 19.95 crore (up 10% YoY).

In Q3 FY24, the net revenue for IMFL (Prestige & Above) segment experienced a 15% year-on-year increase and a 39% quarter-on-quarter increase, totaling Rs 17.1 crore. Volumes sold saw a corresponding rise of 40% year-on-year and 40% quarter-on-quarter, reaching 0.12 million cases.

For Value and Value Plus segment, the net revenue declined by 7% year-on-year but increased by 2% quarter-on-quarter, amounting to Rs 193.3 crore. The volume sold dropped by 7% year-on-year and increased by 4% quarter-on-quarter, totaling 3.68 million cases.

The total consumer revenue decreased by 5% year-on-year but increased by 4% quarter-on-quarter, reaching Rs 210.5 crore. The total consumer volumes also decreased by 6% year-on-year but increased by 5% quarter-on-quarter, amounting to 3.79 million cases.

IMFL as a percentage of total consumer revenue was at 8.1% in Q3 FY24 compared to 6.7% in Q3FY23 and 6.1% in Q2FY24.

Globus Spirits is engaged in the business of manufacture and sale of Indian Made Indian Liquor (IMIL), Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), ethanol, bulk alcohol and franchise bottling.

The company transitioned its income tax to a new regime, resulting in a decreased tax rate of 25.11% from the previous rate of 34.94%. This change led to a reversal of deferred tax liability of Rs 30.03 crore due to the re-measurement of deferred tax assets/liabilities from previous periods.