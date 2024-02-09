Hubtown consolidated net profit declines 80.89% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 74.14% to Rs 31.11 croreNet profit of Hubtown declined 80.89% to Rs 2.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 11.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 74.14% to Rs 31.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 120.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales31.11120.30 -74 OPM %24.8524.84 -PBDT7.0810.19 -31 PBT6.339.41 -33 NP2.1111.04 -81
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content