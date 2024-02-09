GNA Axles consolidated net profit declines 37.20% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 11.69% to Rs 357.00 crore

Net profit of GNA Axles declined 37.20% to Rs 22.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 35.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 11.69% to Rs 357.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 404.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.357.00404.2413.1915.5444.9060.3832.0148.2222.4735.78