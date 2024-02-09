Sensex (    %)
                        
GNA Axles consolidated net profit declines 37.20% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 3:32 PM IST
Sales decline 11.69% to Rs 357.00 crore
Net profit of GNA Axles declined 37.20% to Rs 22.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 35.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 11.69% to Rs 357.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 404.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales357.00404.24 -12 OPM %13.1915.54 -PBDT44.9060.38 -26 PBT32.0148.22 -34 NP22.4735.78 -37
First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 3:21 PM IST

