Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Schneider Electric hits record high on recording over 2x rise in Q3 PAT

Image

Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Schneider Electric Infrastructure surged 9.56% to Rs 604.90 after the company's standalone net profit surged to Rs 90.97 crore in Q3 FY24 from Rs 43.52 crore in Q3 FY23.
Revenue from operations jumped 29.51% to Rs 743.87 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with Rs 574.38 crore posted in same quarter last year.
During the quarter, profit before tax stood at Rs 93.96 crore, up 115.9% from Rs 43.52 crore posted in corresponding period previous fiscal.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
EBITDA grew 81.69% to Rs 112.1 crore in the third quarter of FY24 as against 61.7 crore posted in Q3 FY23.
EBITDA margin improved to 15.7% in during the quarter as compared with 10.7% reported in Q3 last fiscal.
Total expenses stood at Rs 651.54 crore in Q3 FY24, was up 22.11% YoY. Cost of raw material and components consumed was at Rs 437.05 crore (up 16.38% YoY), employee benefits expense was at Rs 73.36 crore (up 27.21% YoY) and finance cost stood at Rs 12.36 crore (down 8.85% YoY) during the period under review.
Schneider Electric Infrastructure is a leading the digital transformation of energy management and automation for its customers. The company makes it possible for IoT (Internet of Things) - enabled solutions to seamlessly connect, collect, analyse and act on data from its equipment/assets in real-time, delivering enhanced safety, efficiency, reliability, and sustainability.
The scrip hit an all-time high at Rs 641.60 in intraday today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Orchid Pharma hits 52 week high on recording nearly 4x jump in Q3 PAT

Schneider Electric Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 109.03% in the December 2023 quarter

Venky's slumps after recording loss of nearly Rs 8 crore in Q3

Godrej Consumer hits record high as Q3 PAT rises 6% YoY

RateGain Travel hits record high as PAT jumps 3x YoY in Q3

Board of Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust recommends final dividend

GNA Axles consolidated net profit declines 37.20% in the December 2023 quarter

Hubtown consolidated net profit declines 80.89% in the December 2023 quarter

India Lease Development reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Indo National standalone net profit rises 141.03% in the December 2023 quarter

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 3:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayArticle 370 TrailerLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBharat Ratna AwardHappy Chocolate Day 2024Zomato Share PriceICC U19 World Cup 2024 FinalBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon