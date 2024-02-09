Schneider Electric hits record high on recording over 2x rise in Q3 PAT

Schneider Electric Infrastructure surged 9.56% to Rs 604.90 after the company's standalone net profit surged to Rs 90.97 crore in Q3 FY24 from Rs 43.52 crore in Q3 FY23.

During the quarter, profit before tax stood at Rs 93.96 crore, up 115.9% from Rs 43.52 crore posted in corresponding period previous fiscal.

EBITDA grew 81.69% to Rs 112.1 crore in the third quarter of FY24 as against 61.7 crore posted in Q3 FY23.

EBITDA margin improved to 15.7% in during the quarter as compared with 10.7% reported in Q3 last fiscal.

Total expenses stood at Rs 651.54 crore in Q3 FY24, was up 22.11% YoY. Cost of raw material and components consumed was at Rs 437.05 crore (up 16.38% YoY), employee benefits expense was at Rs 73.36 crore (up 27.21% YoY) and finance cost stood at Rs 12.36 crore (down 8.85% YoY) during the period under review.

Schneider Electric Infrastructure is a leading the digital transformation of energy management and automation for its customers. The company makes it possible for IoT (Internet of Things) - enabled solutions to seamlessly connect, collect, analyse and act on data from its equipment/assets in real-time, delivering enhanced safety, efficiency, reliability, and sustainability.

The scrip hit an all-time high at Rs 641.60 in intraday today.

Revenue from operations jumped 29.51% to Rs 743.87 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with Rs 574.38 crore posted in same quarter last year.