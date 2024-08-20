GMR Hyderabad International Airport standalone net profit declines 66.01% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.17% to Rs 517.17 crore

Net profit of GMR Hyderabad International Airport declined 66.01% to Rs 50.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 149.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 22.17% to Rs 517.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 423.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.517.17423.3358.6265.00195.64222.7176.39135.8750.65149.03