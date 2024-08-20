GMR Hyderabad International Airport standalone net profit declines 66.01% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.17% to Rs 517.17 croreNet profit of GMR Hyderabad International Airport declined 66.01% to Rs 50.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 149.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 22.17% to Rs 517.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 423.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales517.17423.33 22 OPM %58.6265.00 -PBDT195.64222.71 -12 PBT76.39135.87 -44 NP50.65149.03 -66
