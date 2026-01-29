Go Fashion (India) standalone net profit declines 70.52% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.24% to Rs 194.89 crore

Net profit of Go Fashion (India) declined 70.52% to Rs 7.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 24.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 9.24% to Rs 194.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 214.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.194.89214.7326.7332.5044.7264.009.9432.267.1724.32

