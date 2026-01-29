Nifty February futures trade at premium
India VIX fell 1.14% to 13.37.The Nifty 24 February 2026 futures closed at 25,539, a premium of 120.1 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,418.90 in the cash market.
In the cash market, The Nifty 50 index rose 76.15 points or 0.30% to 25,418.90.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, was down 1.14% to 13.37.
HDFC Bank, Hindustan Zinc and Bharat Electronics were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.
The February 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 24 February 2026.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 4:51 PM IST