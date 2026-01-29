Thursday, January 29, 2026 | 04:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
China's Shanghai Composite index edge up by 0.16%

Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
Asian stocks ended mixed on Thursday, recovering some lost ground after a sluggish start as U.S.-Iran tensions escalated and tech earnings proved to be a mixed bag.

Meanwhile, all eyes are now on Apple after Microsoft's quarterly results highlighted rising costs linked to heavy AI investment.

The dollar weakened, halting Wednesday's bounce, as concerns over the Federal Reserve's independence, combined with ongoing fiscal pressures and tariff worries overshadowed comments from U.S. Treasury secretary Scott Bessent that Washington was still pursuing a "strong dollar policy".

10-year Treasury yields moved higher after the Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged and upped its assessment of the U.S. economy.

 

Gold jumped more than 2 percent to touch a new peak above $5,550 an ounce, prompting some experts to raise yellow flags about what comes next.

Oil extended a recent rally, driven by a weaker dollar, looming Iran concerns and disruption to crude production and exports from the U.S. Gulf Coast.

China's Shanghai Composite index edged up by 0.16 percent to 4,157.98, with real estate stocks surging after reports emerged that Chinese property developers are no longer required to report monthly data related to the country's "three red lines" policy.

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

