Thursday, January 29, 2026 | 04:52 PM IST
Apcotex Industries standalone net profit rises 92.21% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

Sales decline 6.70% to Rs 331.46 crore

Net profit of Apcotex Industries rose 92.21% to Rs 22.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 6.70% to Rs 331.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 355.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales331.46355.27 -7 OPM %13.137.62 -PBDT44.6027.09 65 PBT32.3316.43 97 NP22.2211.56 92

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

