Government of India receives Rs 572845 crore upto May 2024

Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 6:16 PM IST
The Government of India has received Rs 5,72,845 crore (18.6% of corresponding BE 2024-25 of Total Receipts) upto May 2024 comprising Rs 3,19,036 crore Tax Revenue (Net to Centre), Rs 2,51,722 crore of Non-Tax Revenue and Rs 2,087 crore of Non-Debt Capital Receipts, on account of Recovery of Loans. ₹1,39,751 crore has been transferred to State Governments as Devolution of Share of Taxes by Government of India upto this period which is Rs 21,471 crore higher than the previous year.

Total Expenditure incurred by Government of India is Rs 6,23,460 crore (13.1% of corresponding BE 2024-25), out of which Rs 4,79,835 crore is on Revenue Account and Rs 1,43,625 crore is on Capital Account. Out of the Total Revenue Expenditure, Rs 1,23,810 crore is on account of Interest Payments and Rs 54,688 crore is on account of Major Subsidies.
First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 6:01 PM IST

