Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godfrey Phillips India consolidated net profit rises 22.89% in the September 2024 quarter

Godfrey Phillips India consolidated net profit rises 22.89% in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 3:52 PM IST

Sales rise 19.33% to Rs 1372.86 crore

Net profit of Godfrey Phillips India rose 22.89% to Rs 248.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 202.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 19.33% to Rs 1372.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1150.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1372.861150.45 19 OPM %19.8019.44 -PBDT318.54255.00 25 PBT286.86218.52 31 NP248.33202.08 23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

PremiumWill Lansing, chief executive officer (CEO) of FICO

We have a huge appetite for India talent, says FICO CEO Will Lansing

Supreme Court, SC

LIVE news: Supreme Court asks Delhi police to form special cell to impose firecrackers ban

Equity markets around the world continue to be on a tear. The MSCI Global Equity Index is close to its lifetime highs, up a staggering 30 per cent over the last year. But it is not just equities; all asset classes have thrived in recent months.

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex settles flat at 79,496, Nifty at 24,141; IT, banks lead

Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024

Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE SCORE: CHN 10-0 THAI; IND-MAL match begins at 4:45 PM

Premiumnuclear energy, nuclear policy

Enabling conditions for nuclear energy: Five key tasks for policymakers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 3:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySwiggy IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon