Godfrey Phillips India consolidated net profit rises 45.59% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.19% to Rs 933.89 croreNet profit of Godfrey Phillips India rose 45.59% to Rs 214.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 147.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.19% to Rs 933.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 790.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 27.89% to Rs 883.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 690.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.32% to Rs 4353.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3530.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
