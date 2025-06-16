Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company standalone net profit declines 19.66% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.99% to Rs 6236.76 croreNet profit of Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company declined 19.66% to Rs 221.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 275.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.99% to Rs 6236.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5112.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 39.02% to Rs 568.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 409.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.73% to Rs 19374.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 16181.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales6236.765112.70 22 19374.3516181.61 20 OPM %10.1111.50 -7.317.43 - PBDT572.53550.43 4 1359.361110.00 22 PBT437.56416.81 5 844.09623.27 35 NP221.68275.93 -20 568.78409.13 39
