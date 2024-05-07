Business Standard
Volumes spurt at Marico Ltd counter

Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Dabur India Ltd, CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd, Chalet Hotels Ltd, Godrej Agrovet Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 07 May 2024.
Marico Ltd registered volume of 7.61 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 26.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 29052 shares. The stock rose 6.63% to Rs.566.25. Volumes stood at 73343 shares in the last session.
Dabur India Ltd saw volume of 6.04 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.02 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.00 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.64% to Rs.560.80. Volumes stood at 89279 shares in the last session.
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd recorded volume of 5.86 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.99 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.17 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.47% to Rs.582.50. Volumes stood at 1.7 lakh shares in the last session.
Chalet Hotels Ltd registered volume of 43877 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9605 shares. The stock rose 2.72% to Rs.886.50. Volumes stood at 4139 shares in the last session.
Godrej Agrovet Ltd registered volume of 68955 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15334 shares. The stock rose 3.91% to Rs.590.00. Volumes stood at 25631 shares in the last session.
First Published: May 07 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

