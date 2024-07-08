Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Godrej Inds gains after chemicals arm inks BTA to acquire Ethoxylation Unit II

Image

Last Updated : Jul 08 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Godrej Industries rose 1.31% to Rs 904.25 after the company's chemicals business has signed a business transfer agreement (BTA) with Shree Vallabh Chemicals Unit II located at Kheda, Gujarat to acquire its Ethoxylation Unit II.
Shree Vallabh's Ethoxylation Unit II is located at Kheda, Gujarat and it has a manufacturing capacity of 24,000 MTPA of finished products.
The estimated cost of the acquisition is approximately Rs 45 crore. As a leading player in Oleochemicals, Surfactants, Specialities and Biotech, this transaction will help the company expand its product offerings by adding the Ethoxylation technology to its portfolio of process and batch technologies.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Vishal Sharma, executive director and chief executive officer, Godrej Industries (Chemicals) said, Aligned with our commitment to growth and innovation, the proposed acquisition of the unit will aid us in expanding our offerings and also cater to new applications for our customers. By enabling us to accelerate the investment timeline, we are confident that it will also provide us with various cost synergies.
Godrej Industries, a Godrej Group Company, is a conglomerate with a significant presence in home and personal care, animal feeds, dairy and agri-products, poultry, oil palm plantation and real estate.
The diversified company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 311.81 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared to net profit of Rs 300.08 crore recorded in Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations declined 5.87% year on year (YoY) to Rs 4,567.27 crore during the quarter ended 31 March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)

LIVE: Let's not be in self-denial about what happened, says SC on NEET-UG 2024 question paper leak

PremiumUnion Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari; Rajiv Baja, Managing Director, Bajaj auto Ltd; Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto Ltd

Bajaj Auto's CNG bike a bold move; customer adoption a concern: Analysts

SEBI

Sebi approves IPO of Akums Drugs, Ceigall India, Orient Tech, Gold Plus

Pakistan passport

Why Pakistan has suspended the passports of 2,000 beggars for 7 years

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Rahul Gandhi visits relief camps in Manipur, meets violence hit people

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 08 2024 | 3:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai RainsAssam FloodsLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede Latest UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon