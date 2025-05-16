Friday, May 16, 2025 | 05:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sebi extends deadline for FPI ODI issuance framework to Nov 17

The framework provides for additional disclosures to be made by ODI subscribers and FPIs (Foreign Portfolio Investors) with segregated portfolios

Sebi

For existing FPIs, adding the suffix would not be treated as a name change and a separate registration would not be required for ODIs with government securities as the underlying. | Representational

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 5:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday extended the timeline for implementing the framework regarding tightening of rules on issuance of offshore derivative instruments (ODIs) by FPIs to November 17.

Sebi, in December, came out with the framework, which was to become effective from May 17.

The framework provides for additional disclosures to be made by ODI subscribers and FPIs (Foreign Portfolio Investors) with segregated portfolios.

"Based on representations received from market participants and in order to ensure smooth implementation of the said circular (issued in December), it has been decided to extend the timeline, ...to November 17, 2025," Sebi said in a circular.

 

The circular proposed to prohibit FPIs from issuing ODIs with derivatives as the underlying or using derivatives to hedge their ODIs in India. This was aimed at addressing regulatory arbitrage for ODIs and FPIs with segregated portfolios.

Further, FPIs cannot hedge ODIs with derivatives on Indian stock exchanges. ODIs must only reference securities (non-derivatives) and must be fully hedged one-to-one with the same securities.

On separate registration for ODIs, Sebi had stated that FPIs issuing ODIs must have a separate, dedicated registration. This registration will have the suffix ODI under the same PAN.

For existing FPIs, adding the suffix would not be treated as a name change and a separate registration would not be required for ODIs with government securities as the underlying.

Sebi mandated that ODI subscribers disclose detailed ownership information, up to the level of natural persons, if they meet either of the following criteria: their equity ODI positions account for 50 per cent or more of securities linked to a single Indian corporate group, or their total equity positions in Indian markets exceed Rs 25,000 crore.

This includes ODI positions taken through one or multiple FPIs, holdings of entities with common ownership or control, and equity holdings as a registered FPI.

Certain entities such as government and government-related investors registered under FPI regulations, Public Retail Funds (PRFs), subject to validation and Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) with less than 50 per cent exposure to Indian equity markets are exempt from these disclosure.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 16 2025 | 5:43 PM IST

