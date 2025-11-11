Godrej Industries consolidated net profit declines 15.70% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.73% to Rs 5032.14 croreNet profit of Godrej Industries declined 15.70% to Rs 242.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 287.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.73% to Rs 5032.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4804.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales5032.144804.96 5 OPM %2.6611.96 -PBDT843.95536.58 57 PBT723.19428.66 69 NP242.47287.62 -16
