Manba Finance standalone net profit declines 2.06% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.78% to Rs 72.33 croreNet profit of Manba Finance declined 2.06% to Rs 11.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 17.78% to Rs 72.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 61.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales72.3361.41 18 OPM %70.9171.78 -PBDT16.4317.04 -4 PBT15.2515.92 -4 NP11.4011.64 -2
