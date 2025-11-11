Finolex Cables consolidated net profit rises 37.96% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.88% to Rs 1375.79 croreNet profit of Finolex Cables rose 37.96% to Rs 162.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 117.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.88% to Rs 1375.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1311.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1375.791311.72 5 OPM %10.558.07 -PBDT220.24162.43 36 PBT206.20150.68 37 NP162.64117.89 38
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content