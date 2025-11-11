Alacrity Securities standalone net profit rises 1.94% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 56.85% to Rs 102.58 croreNet profit of Alacrity Securities rose 1.94% to Rs 5.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 56.85% to Rs 102.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 237.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales102.58237.74 -57 OPM %7.613.05 -PBDT7.937.67 3 PBT7.777.55 3 NP5.795.68 2
