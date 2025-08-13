Godrej Industries consolidated net profit rises 8.29% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.99% to Rs 4459.80 croreNet profit of Godrej Industries rose 8.29% to Rs 349.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 322.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.99% to Rs 4459.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4247.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales4459.804247.93 5 OPM %8.907.86 -PBDT1172.09973.48 20 PBT1058.56872.61 21 NP349.22322.49 8
