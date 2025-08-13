SPV Global Trading consolidated net profit declines 61.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.78% to Rs 246.16 croreNet profit of SPV Global Trading declined 61.50% to Rs 2.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.78% to Rs 246.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 224.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales246.16224.23 10 OPM %4.918.84 -PBDT7.5017.18 -56 PBT5.5715.57 -64 NP2.065.35 -61
