Godrej Properties Ltd Spikes 1.51%

Godrej Properties Ltd has added 16.25% over last one month compared to 14.11% gain in BSE Realty index and 2.88% rise in the SENSEX

Godrej Properties Ltd rose 1.51% today to trade at Rs 1819. The BSE Realty index is up 0.44% to quote at 6128.05. The index is up 14.11 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Lodha Developers Ltd increased 1.04% and Oberoi Realty Ltd added 0.85% on the day. The BSE Realty index went down 10.64 % over last one year compared to the 2.96% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Godrej Properties Ltd has added 16.25% over last one month compared to 14.11% gain in BSE Realty index and 2.88% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3658 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 52715 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2505 on 10 Jun 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1434 on 02 Apr 2026.