Atul Auto signs MoU with Bengaluru-based Exponent Energy
Atul Auto has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Exponent Energy, a Bengaluru-based energy company and a pioneer in 15 minute rapid charging technology for commercial electric vehicles for manufacturing and supply of 15,000 electric three-wheelers integrated with Exponent's battery system and powertrain during the period of three years [extendable by an additional grace period of six (6) months] from the date of state transport authority approvals.
The collaboration is expected to accelerate Atul Auto's presence in the electric vehicle segment.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 9:50 AM IST