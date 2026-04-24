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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Atul Auto signs MoU with Bengaluru-based Exponent Energy

Atul Auto signs MoU with Bengaluru-based Exponent Energy

Last Updated : Apr 24 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Atul Auto has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Exponent Energy, a Bengaluru-based energy company and a pioneer in 15 minute rapid charging technology for commercial electric vehicles for manufacturing and supply of 15,000 electric three-wheelers integrated with Exponent's battery system and powertrain during the period of three years [extendable by an additional grace period of six (6) months] from the date of state transport authority approvals.

The collaboration is expected to accelerate Atul Auto's presence in the electric vehicle segment.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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