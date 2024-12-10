Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godrej Properties Ltd Spurts 2.18%

Godrej Properties Ltd Spurts 2.18%

Image

Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 10:16 AM IST

Godrej Properties Ltd has added 8.17% over last one month compared to 12.27% gain in BSE Realty index and 2.63% rise in the SENSEX

Godrej Properties Ltd rose 2.18% today to trade at Rs 2903.95. The BSE Realty index is up 0.88% to quote at 8481.05. The index is up 12.27 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Macrotech Developers Ltd increased 1.67% and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd added 0.75% on the day. The BSE Realty index went up 43.57 % over last one year compared to the 16.66% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Godrej Properties Ltd has added 8.17% over last one month compared to 12.27% gain in BSE Realty index and 2.63% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1572 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 31430 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3400 on 16 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1863.5 on 21 Dec 2023.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

PM Modi, Former Karnataka CM SM Krishna

PM Modi, state BJP chief condole death of former Karnataka CM SM Krishna

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment, Loss, Lost

Here's why MapMyIndia share price dropped 5% on December 10, details here

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex climbs 200 pts to 81,700; Nifty at 24,650; IT, financials gain

IPO

Toss The Coin IPO opens: GMP up 110%; Check price band, lot size, more

LIC

LIC shares dive 3% after premiums struggle in November; key metrics here

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEEmerald Tyre Manufacturers IPO AllotmentJungle Camps India IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayStocks to BuyGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon