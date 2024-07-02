Business Standard
GOI Announces Sale Of Three Dated Securities For Notified Amount Of Rs 28,000 Crore

Image

Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 10:51 AM IST
The Government of India (GoI) has announced the sale (issue/ re-issue) of (i) 7.02% GS 2027 for a notified amount of Rs 6,000 crore, (ii) 7.23% GS 2039 for a notified amount of Rs 12,000 crore and (iii) 7.30% GS 2053 for a notified amount of Rs 10,000 crore. The auction will be conducted using multiple price method. Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) system on July 05, 2024. GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to ₹2,000 crore against each security.
First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 10:38 AM IST

