Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

IOL Chem soars on China approval for cholesterol drug

Image

Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 10:32 AM IST
IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals surged 7.76% to Rs 441.05 after China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) approved the company's Fenofibrate drug.
The NMPA's green light paves the way for IOL Chemicals to export its Fenofibrate to the Chinese market. The drug is used to treat high cholesterol and triglyceride levels in the blood.
IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals is a pharma API and speciality chemicals manufacturer. Its consolidated net profit declined 57.36% to Rs 27.62 crore on 14.18% fall in net sales to Rs 503.92 crore in Q4 March 2024 over Q4 March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Apple Intelligence

Apple Intelligence to get paid tier with more capable AI features: Report

France vs Belgium, Kylian Mbappe, Kevi de Bryune

Euro Cup 2024: Mbappe's France in quarterfinals, to face Portugal on July 6

BSE, NSE, Indian share market, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty rangebound; IT, Realty stocks in focus

shares

This aerospace & defence stock skyrocketed 16% in a day, 36% in one month

hiring

White-collar hiring remains muted in June; AI, FMCG show strong growth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 10:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon