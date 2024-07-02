Information Technology stocks rise

Information Technology stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Information Technology index increasing 160.64 points or 0.43% at 37790.61 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Cressanda Railway Solutions Ltd (up 4.03%), Ramco Systems Ltd (up 3.95%),Intellect Design Arena Ltd (up 2.29%),Accelya Solutions India Ltd (up 1.45%),Subex Ltd (up 1.07%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Datamatics Global Services Ltd (up 1.06%), Onward Technologies Ltd (up 1.06%), KPIT Technologies Ltd (up 1.06%), Mphasis Ltd (up 1.02%), and Nucleus Software Exports Ltd (up 0.98%).

On the other hand, Black Box Ltd (down 3.38%), AXISCADES Technologies Ltd (down 1.73%), and Genesys International Corporation Ltd (down 1.72%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 65.42 or 0.12% at 53017.15.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 56 points or 0.35% at 15904.85.

The Nifty 50 index was down 48.15 points or 0.2% at 24093.8.

The BSE Sensex index was down 218.39 points or 0.27% at 79257.8.

On BSE,2065 shares were trading in green, 1080 were trading in red and 113 were unchanged.

