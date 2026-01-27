Tuesday, January 27, 2026 | 10:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GoI announces the sale of one dated security for a notified amount of ₹32,000 crore

GoI announces the sale of one dated security for a notified amount of ₹32,000 crore

Last Updated : Jan 27 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

The Government of India (GoI) has announced the sale (re-issue) of 6.48% Government Security 2035 for a notified amount of ₹32,000 crore. The auction will be conducted using multiple price method on January 30, 2026 (Friday). GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to ₹2,000 crore against the security.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

States' consolidated fiscal deficit widens to 3.3% in FY25: RBI

States' consolidated fiscal deficit widens to 3.3% in FY25: RBI

Nifty climbs above 25,150 mark; metal shares rally

Nifty climbs above 25,150 mark; metal shares rally

RBI announces measures to manage liquidity conditions

RBI announces measures to manage liquidity conditions

AXISCADES forges strategic partnership with OGMA - Indtria Aerontica de Portugal

AXISCADES forges strategic partnership with OGMA - Indtria Aerontica de Portugal

Indusind Bank drops after Q3 PAT plunges 88% YoY; NII slides 13% YoY

Indusind Bank drops after Q3 PAT plunges 88% YoY; NII slides 13% YoY

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayDividend Stocks TodayIMD Weather Forecast TodayGold-Silver Price TodayKRM Ayurveda IPO AllotmentWEF 2026 Day 5 Key SpeakersBank Holiday TodayPersonal Finance