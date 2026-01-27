Indusind Bank drops after Q3 PAT plunges 88% YoY; NII slides 13% YoY

Indusind Bank declined 1.19% to Rs 882.45 after the bank reported 88.5% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 161.16 crore on 13.67% fall in total income to Rs 13,079.39 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

The profit before tax (PBT) fell 88.24% YoY to Rs 218.16 crore during the quarter.

The bank's financial results include the financial results of its wholly owned subsidiary, Bharat Financial Inclusion (BFIL), a business correspondent (BC) of the Bank involved in originating small ticket loans for the Bank and IndusInd Marketing and Financial Services Private (IMFS), an associate of the bank.

The bank reported a 90.87% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 127.98 crore on 13.7% decline in total income to Rs 13,080.08 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Pre-provision operating profit (PPOP) stood at Rs 2,270 crore in Q3 FY26, as against Rs 3,601 crore posted in Q3 FY25.

Net Interest Income (NII) declined 12.74% YoY to Rs 45.62 crore in Q3 FY26.Net interest margin (NIM) reduced to 3.52% in Q3 FY26 as against 3.93% in Q3 FY25.

The banks deposits declined 3.82% to Rs 3,93,815 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with Rs 4,09,438 crore in Q3 FY25. CASA deposits stood at Rs 1,19,104 crore with current account deposits at Rs 31,416 crore and savings account deposits at Rs 87,688 crore. CASA deposits comprised 30% of total deposits as on 31st December 2025.

Advances as of December 31, 2025, were Rs 3,17,536 crore, recording de-growth of 13.45% as against Rs 3,66,889 crores previous year

Gross NPA were at 3.56% of gross advances as on December 31, 2025, as against 2.25% as Q3 FY25. Net NPA were 1.04% of net advances as on December 31, 2025, as compared to 0.68% as on Q3 FY25.

The provision coverage ratio (PCR) was improved at 71.50% as on December 31, 2025. Provisions and contingencies for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, were Rs 2,096 crore as compared to Rs 1,744 crore for the corresponding quarter of previous year.

The Bank's total capital adequacy ratio as per Basel III guidelines stands at 16.94% as on December 31, 2025, as compared to 16.46% as on December 31, 2024. Tier 1 CRAR was at 15.74% as on December 31, 2025, compared to 15.18% as on December 31, 2024. Risk-Weighted Assets were at Rs 4,01,497 crore as against Rs 4,20,519 crore a year ago.

As of December 31, 2025, the Bank's distribution network included 3,120 branches/ Banking outlets and 3,063 onsite and offsite ATMs, as against 3,063 branches/banking outlets and 2,993 onsite and offsite ATMs, As of December 31, 2024. The client base stood at approx. 42 million as on December 31, 2025.

Rajiv Anand, the MD and CEO, IndusInd Bank said: "During Q3FY26, the bank continued focus on optimisation of its balance sheet by letting go unprofitable loans and deposits along with being cautious on microfinance disbursements. The operating performance was steady with Pre-Provision Operating Profit at Rs 2,270 crore growing 11% QoQ. Our asset quality trends have been stable in all core businesses except in microfinance wherein industry is now showing early signs of recovery. Overall, the Bank has returned to profitability with a Profit After Tax of Rs. 128 crore. The Balance sheet remains robust with a healthy capital adequacy, excess liquidity and reducing stressed asset pool. We are optimistic about resilient domestic economy and aim to participate in the growth recovery in a calibrated manner."

Indusind Bank offers a wide range of products and services for individuals and corporates, including microfinance, personal loans, personal and commercial vehicle loans, credit cards and SME loans.

