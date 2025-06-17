Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 09:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Vipul reports consolidated net loss of Rs 34.95 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Vipul reports consolidated net loss of Rs 34.95 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 23.73% to Rs 44.26 crore

Net loss of Vipul reported to Rs 34.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 202.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.73% to Rs 44.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 35.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 28.27 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 233.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 57.83% to Rs 87.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 206.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales44.2635.77 24 87.08206.49 -58 OPM %-52.8542.91 --14.9341.01 - PBDT-32.88232.67 PL -24.13292.67 PL PBT-33.62231.98 PL -26.94289.93 PL NP-34.95202.72 PL -28.27233.50 PL

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 7:29 AM IST

