GIFT Nifty hints at negative opening

GIFT Nifty hints at negative opening

Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty June 2025 futures were trading 55 points lower in early trade, suggesting a negative opening for the Nifty 50.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth 2,539.42 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 5,780.96 crore in the Indian equity market on 16 June 2025, provisional data showed.

According to NSDL data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 10304.18 crore in the secondary market during June 2025. This follows their purchase of shares worth Rs 18082.82 crore in May 2024.

Global Markets:

US Dow Jones futures were down 219 points, signaling a weak start for Wall Street.

 

Asian shares were a mixed bag on Tuesday as investors kept a close watch on the simmering Israel-Iran tensions.

All eyes are now on the Bank of Japan, which is set to announce its policy decision later in the day. Expectations are that the BOJ will hold interest rates steady at 0.5%, opting for caution amid a murky global trade outlook.

Back in the US, Wall Street closed in the green overnight. Hopes for a de-escalation in the Middle East boosted sentiment, with the Dow Jones climbing 0.75%, the S&P 500 gaining 0.94%, and the Nasdaq leading the rally with a 1.52% jump.

On the corporate front, Roku shares popped after the company unveiled a new exclusive partnership with Amazon Ads. The deal is set to create the largest authenticated Connected TV (CTV) footprint in the US, a major win in the growing streaming ad market.

Meanwhile, the US Federal Reserve begins its two-day meeting today. While interest rates are widely expected to remain unchanged at around 4.5%, the spotlight will be on any hints of a pivot to rate cuts, especially as inflation cools and growth shows signs of fatigue.

Across the border, G7 leaders are gathering in Canada this week. The mood might be tense, with US President Donald Trumps tariffs on allied imports casting a shadow. Canadian PM Mark Carney has promised a push for peace and stability but hinted at potential retaliatory tariffs if Washington doesnt ease up on its steel and aluminum duties.

Domestic Market:

Domestic equity benchmarks snapped a two-day losing streak and ended with solid gains on Monday. Global stock markets climbed, brushing aside the Israel-Iran tensions as investors priced in geopolitical risks early and took comfort in the uninterrupted flow of oil through the Strait of Hormuz. Attention now turns to major central bank meetings this week, including the US Federal Reserve, along with the G7 summit in Canada. The S&P BSE Sensex gained 677.55 points or 0.84% to 81,796.15. The Nifty 50 index jumped 227.90 points or 0.92% to 24,946.50. The 50-unit index fell 1.68% in the previous two sessions.

Stock Alert: Zee Entertainment, Hikal, NTPC, Biocon, Hyundai Motor India

Thirumalai Chemicals' board to mull preferential issue on 19 June

India's exports inch up 2.77% in May-25; trade gap narrows

India's exports up 5.75% on year in this fiscal, imports gain 6.52%

Unemployment Rate spikes to 5.6% in May-25 from 5.1% in previous month

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 8:20 AM IST

