Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GoI announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of Rs 28,000 crore

GoI announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of Rs 28,000 crore

Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

The Government of India (GoI) has announced the sale (re-issue) of (i) 6.01% Government Security 2030 for a notified amount of Rs 15,000 crore and (ii) 7.24% Government Security 2055 for a notified amount of Rs 13,000 crore. The auction will be conducted using multiple price method. Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (e-Kuber system) on September 12, 2025 (Friday). GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to ₹2,000 crore against each security.

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 11:03 AM IST

