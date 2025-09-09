Tuesday, September 09, 2025 | 11:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BSE SME Goel Construction Company builds a towering debut on Dalal Street

BSE SME Goel Construction Company builds a towering debut on Dalal Street

Image

Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Shares of Goel Construction Company was trading at Rs 317.60 on the BSE, a premium of 20.76% compared with the issue price of Rs 263.

The scrip was listed at Rs 302.50, a premium of 15.02% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 317.60 and a low of Rs 302.05. About 15.70 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Goel Construction Company's IPO was subscribed 115.77 times. The issue opened for bidding on 2 September 2025 and it closed on 4 September 2025. The price of the IPO was fixed between Rs 250-263 per share.

 

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 30,84,400 shares and offer for sales (OFS) upto 7,23,600 shares. The promoter shareholding in the company diluted to 69.63% post-IPO from 95.99% pre-IPO.

Ahead of the IPO, Goel Construction Company on 1 September 2025 raised Rs 27.39 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted10.62 lakh shares at Rs 263 each to 9 anchor investors.

Also Read

Vice president election

LIVE news updates: Voting begins for vice-presidential election; PM Modi casts first vote

PHARMA, MEDICINE

Glenmark Pharma shares rise as arm receives an upfront payment of $700 mn

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

CM Yogi reviews UP int'l trade show prep; PM to inaugurate on Sept 25

Automakers, car makers, cars, automobile manufacturers, auto industry

Indian auto stocks add $33 bn in value as GST cut boosts demand, profits

CESC

CESC Growth Vision 2030: ICICI Securities decodes key statements

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds to purchase additional equipments and fleets, repayment or prepayment of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company and general corporate purposes.

Goel Construction Company is engaged in construction of cement plant, power plant and dairy plant and other industrial plants. As on 30th June 2025, the company has 1,191 permanent employees. The company has 14 ongoing projects across eight states in India, with an order book of Rs 596.60 crore.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 589.98 crore and net profit of Rs 38.32 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Stock Alert: HUDCO, Strides Pharma Science, Morepen Laboratories, Indian Overseas Bank, Arisinfra Solutions

Stock Alert: HUDCO, Strides Pharma Science, Morepen Laboratories, Indian Overseas Bank, Arisinfra Solutions

HUDCO inks MoU with Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority for infrastructure projects

HUDCO inks MoU with Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority for infrastructure projects

IRB Infra gains as August toll collections rise 12% YoY to Rs 563 cr

IRB Infra gains as August toll collections rise 12% YoY to Rs 563 cr

Alpex Solar rises on bagging Rs 345-cr order solar module order

Alpex Solar rises on bagging Rs 345-cr order solar module order

Sensex, Nifty trade with moderate gains; IT shares rally

Sensex, Nifty trade with moderate gains; IT shares rally

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 10:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDev Accelerator IPOGold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEMotilal Oswal Stock PickAirfloa Rail Technology IPOApple Awe Dropping EventUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon