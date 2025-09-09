Tuesday, September 09, 2025 | 11:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Volumes soar at 360 ONE WAM Ltd counter

Volumes soar at 360 ONE WAM Ltd counter

Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

360 ONE WAM Ltd recorded volume of 4.88 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 49.95 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9772 shares

The Ramco Cements Ltd, Tanla Platforms Ltd, Britannia Industries Ltd, Action Construction Equipment Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 09 September 2025.

360 ONE WAM Ltd recorded volume of 4.88 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 49.95 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9772 shares. The stock gained 0.24% to Rs.1,041.95. Volumes stood at 4630 shares in the last session.

The Ramco Cements Ltd witnessed volume of 3.02 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 49.35 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6120 shares. The stock increased 0.20% to Rs.1,051.15. Volumes stood at 6206 shares in the last session.

 

Tanla Platforms Ltd clocked volume of 82525 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.15 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 26211 shares. The stock gained 2.10% to Rs.674.85. Volumes stood at 14622 shares in the last session.

Vice president election

LIVE news updates: Voting begins for vice-presidential election; PM Modi casts first vote

PHARMA, MEDICINE

Glenmark Pharma shares rise as arm receives an upfront payment of $700 mn

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

CM Yogi reviews UP int'l trade show prep; PM to inaugurate on Sept 25

Automakers, car makers, cars, automobile manufacturers, auto industry

Indian auto stocks add $33 bn in value as GST cut boosts demand, profits

CESC

CESC Growth Vision 2030: ICICI Securities decodes key statements

Britannia Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 35806 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.99 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11962 shares. The stock increased 0.24% to Rs.6,131.15. Volumes stood at 4923 shares in the last session.

Action Construction Equipment Ltd witnessed volume of 1.59 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 55843 shares. The stock increased 6.18% to Rs.1,127.00. Volumes stood at 36676 shares in the last session.

BSE SME Goel Construction Company builds a towering debut on Dalal Street

Stock Alert: HUDCO, Strides Pharma Science, Morepen Laboratories, Indian Overseas Bank, Arisinfra Solutions

HUDCO inks MoU with Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority for infrastructure projects

IRB Infra gains as August toll collections rise 12% YoY to Rs 563 cr

Alpex Solar rises on bagging Rs 345-cr order solar module order

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

