HUDCO inks MoU with Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority for infrastructure projects

HUDCO inks MoU with Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority for infrastructure projects

Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) said that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority (NMRDA), Maharashtra.

The non-binding MoU has been entered to establish robust collaborative working partnership between HUDCO and NMRDA wherein HUDCO shall explore and provide funds up to Rs. 11,300 crore over a period of five years, for land acquisition, housing, and development of infrastructure projects in Nagpur Metropolitan Region.

Further, HUDCO will also extend consultancy services and capacity building activities to meet the emerging requirements of NMRDA.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) is primarily engaged in the business of financing housing and urban development activities in the country.

 

The scrip shed 0.23% to currently trade at Rs 216.65 on the BSE.

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

