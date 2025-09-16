Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 10:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GoI announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of Rs 36,000 crore

GoI announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of Rs 36,000 crore

Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

The Government of India (GoI) has announced the sale (re-issue) of (i) 5.91% Government Security 2028 for a notified amount of Rs 6,000 crore and (ii) 6.33% Government Security 2035 for a notified amount of Rs 30,000 crore. The auction will be conducted using multiple price method. Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (e-Kuber system) on September 19, 2025 (Friday). GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to ₹2,000 crore against each security.

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 9:57 AM IST

