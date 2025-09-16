Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 09:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sensex, Nifty edge higher in early trade; breadth strong

Sensex, Nifty edge higher in early trade; breadth strong

Image

Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
The domestic equity indices trade with minor gains in early trade, buoyed by investor optimism following signs of progress in U.S. trade negotiations with China and India.

The Nifty traded above the 25,100 level. Media, auto and metal shares advanced while PSU Bank and FMCG shares declined.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 152.77 points or 0.19% to 81,938.51. The Nifty 50 index rose 34 points or 0.14% to 25,103.20.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.31% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.60%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,298 shares rose and 785 shares fell. A total of 190 shares were unchanged.

 

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,268.59 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,933.33 crore in the Indian equity market on 15 September 2025, provisional data showed.

Also Read

paint, JSW Paints

Asian Paints, Nerolac: Weak demand to hit paint cos' Q2 profit: PL Capital

banks

Banks' earnings downgrades intensify amid muted FY26: Motilal Oswal

markets, stock markets, indian stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex picks pace, rises 175 pts; Nifty holds 25,100; M&M, Axis Bank, NTPC lead

Rupee, Rs, Indian Currency

Rupee trades higher on Fed cut bets; opens 16 paise higher at 88.06/$

White House trade advisor Peter Navarro walks past news photographers at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 3, 2025 | REUTERS

India coming to the negotiation table: Peter Navarro ahead of meeting

Stocks in Spotlight:

Adani Enterprises rose 0.43%. The company has received a letter of award (LoA) from National Highways Logistics Management for building the prestigious ropeway project connecting Sonprayag with Kedarnath. The company will invest Rs 4,081 crore in its first ropeway project between Sonprayag and Kedarnath.

Tega Industries shed 0.35%. The company announced that its board will meet on 18 September 2025 to consider a proposal to raise funds through equity.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.03% to 6.490 from the previous close of 6.492.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.0825 compared with its close of 88.1600 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 3 October 2025 settlement shed 0.05% to Rs 110,126.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.17% to 97.19.

The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.07% to 4.038.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for November 2025 settlement rose 12 cents or 0.18% to $67.56 a barrel.

Global Markets:

Asian market delivered a mixed performance on Tuesday, with Japans Nikkei 225 setting the pace for gains. Sentiment improved after U.S. President Donald Trump signaled encouraging progress in trade negotiations with China during talks held in Spain.

The discussions, however, were overshadowed by news of a framework agreement on the divestment of Chinese-owned TikTok. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, reportedly speaking in Madrid on Monday, said the commercial terms of the deal had already been finalized.

Both U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will speak on Friday to discuss the terms.

Oil prices were in focus today as market participants contemplated potential supply disruption from Russia after Ukrainian drone attacks on its refineries.

Ukraine has intensified attacks on Russia's energy infrastructure in an attempt to impair Moscow's war capability, as talks to end their conflict have stalled.

Overnight on Wall Street, equities ended higher ahead of a closely watched Federal Reserve meeting this week.

The S&P 500 added 0.5% to settle at 6,615.28, closing above the 6,600 mark for the first time. The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.9% to a record 22,348.75, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average inched up 49.23 points, or 0.1%, to finish at 45,883.45.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

IZMO launches in-house innovation in high-performance motor control technology

IZMO launches in-house innovation in high-performance motor control technology

Suzlon Group secures 838 MW FDRE project

Suzlon Group secures 838 MW FDRE project

Wall Street Rises on Trade Optimism and Fed Rate Cut Expectations

Wall Street Rises on Trade Optimism and Fed Rate Cut Expectations

Insolation Energy receives order for 34 MW solar power projects

Insolation Energy receives order for 34 MW solar power projects

Shares of Karbonsteel Engineering list in MT Group

Shares of Karbonsteel Engineering list in MT Group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 9:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAirfloa Rail Technology IPO Allotment StatusMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Rate TodayTop Stocks To BuyLatest News LIVEEuro Pratik Sales IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon