Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 09:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NCC gains on bagging Rs 2,090-cr order from Bihar Water Resources Dept

NCC gains on bagging Rs 2,090-cr order from Bihar Water Resources Dept

Image

Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

NCC advanced 2.19% to Rs 216.75 after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 2,090.5 crore from the Bihar Water Resources Department for the construction of the Barnar reservoir scheme in Jamui district.

The scope of work includes construction of the Barnar reservoir, dam structures, irrigation channels, and other associated works.

The total value of the contract is 2,090.5 crore and it will be executed by Construction 30 months Defect Liability Period (DLP) 60 months.

The project will be executed over 30 months, followed by a defect liability period of 60 months. The company clarified that neither the promoters nor related group entities have any interest in the awarding authority and the contract does not fall under related-party transactions.

 

NCC is engaged in the infrastructure sector, primarily in the construction of industrial and commercial buildings, housing projects, roads, bridges and flyovers, water supply and environment projects, mining, power transmission lines, irrigation and hydrothermal power projects, etc.

The company reported an 8.46% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 192.14 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 209.92 crore recorded in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations also declined 6.31% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 5,178.99 crore in the first quarter of FY26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

INR marginally higher in opening trades; rising oil prices could limit upside

INR marginally higher in opening trades; rising oil prices could limit upside

Sensex, Nifty edge higher in early trade; breadth strong

Sensex, Nifty edge higher in early trade; breadth strong

IZMO launches in-house innovation in high-performance motor control technology

IZMO launches in-house innovation in high-performance motor control technology

Suzlon Group secures 838 MW FDRE project

Suzlon Group secures 838 MW FDRE project

Wall Street Rises on Trade Optimism and Fed Rate Cut Expectations

Wall Street Rises on Trade Optimism and Fed Rate Cut Expectations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 9:23 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAirfloa Rail Technology IPO Allotment StatusMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Rate TodayTop Stocks To BuyLatest News LIVEEuro Pratik Sales IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon