KSS reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.58 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 71.18% to Rs 0.49 croreNet Loss of KSS reported to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 71.18% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.491.70 -71 OPM %-12.2422.35 -PBDT-0.060.36 PL PBT-0.58-0.27 -115 NP-0.58-0.27 -115
