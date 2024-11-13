Reliance Power reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2878.15 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 13.64% to Rs 1759.81 croreNet profit of Reliance Power reported to Rs 2878.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 237.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 13.64% to Rs 1759.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2037.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1759.812037.80 -14 OPM %21.3635.32 -PBDT16.6382.07 -80 PBT-226.84-176.69 -28 NP2878.15-237.76 LP
