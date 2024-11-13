Kellton Tech Solutions consolidated net profit rises 18.94% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.52% to Rs 270.69 croreNet profit of Kellton Tech Solutions rose 18.94% to Rs 19.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 12.52% to Rs 270.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 240.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales270.69240.58 13 OPM %12.0010.97 -PBDT27.6722.35 24 PBT23.5218.74 26 NP19.6616.53 19
