Confidence Petroleum India consolidated net profit declines 33.53% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.80% to Rs 745.76 croreNet profit of Confidence Petroleum India declined 33.53% to Rs 17.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 26.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 16.80% to Rs 745.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 638.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales745.76638.52 17 OPM %10.4513.89 -PBDT69.0572.52 -5 PBT25.4846.90 -46 NP17.7426.69 -34
