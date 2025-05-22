Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 03:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gokaldas Exports Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Gokaldas Exports Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd, GMM Pfaudler Ltd, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd and H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 May 2025.

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd, GMM Pfaudler Ltd, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd and H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 May 2025.

Gokaldas Exports Ltd lost 7.65% to Rs 960 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 30989 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43553 shares in the past one month.

 

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd crashed 7.37% to Rs 89.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 13.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 90166 shares in the past one month.

GMM Pfaudler Ltd tumbled 7.18% to Rs 1175. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 32649 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6174 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Nothing CEO Carl Pei teasing Phone 3 (screenshot)

Nothing calls on the community to make concept Phone 3, announces giveaway

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

Century Real Estate raises Rs 1,850 cr debt to fund existing, new projects

Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex off lows, down 600 pts, Nifty above 24,600; BSE SmallCap rebounds

Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh

Akhilesh predicts BJP defeat in 2027 UP polls, slams 193K jobs claim

salman khan, salman

Man held for entering Salman Khan's residence in Bandra: Police

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd dropped 6.26% to Rs 2492. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 92761 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8568 shares in the past one month.

H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd slipped 6.14% to Rs 1176.45. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 15604 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7559 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

IndusInd Bank reports dismal Q4 outcome

IndusInd Bank reports dismal Q4 outcome

Japanese markets end lower as yen hits new two-week high

Japanese markets end lower as yen hits new two-week high

China's Shanghai Composite index slips 0.22%

China's Shanghai Composite index slips 0.22%

Bajaj Auto set to acquire ownership stake in Austria-based KTM Business

Bajaj Auto set to acquire ownership stake in Austria-based KTM Business

ABFRL sheds its skin: market reacts to lifestyle spin-off

ABFRL sheds its skin: market reacts to lifestyle spin-off

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 22 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayBorana Weaves IPOBelrise Industries IPOKerala 12th Result 2025Dividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon