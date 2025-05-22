Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 03:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese markets end lower as yen hits new two-week high

Japanese markets end lower as yen hits new two-week high

Image

Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 3:07 PM IST
Japanese markets fell notably as the yen hit a new two-week high against a broadly weaker dollar and Japan's 10-year government bond yield climbed above 1.55 percent, edging closer to levels last seen in 2008.

Investors ignored government data that showed Japan's core machinery orders rose 13.0 percent in March from the previous month.

Meanwhile, in a rare and explicit statement, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato agreed on Wednesday that the dollar-yen exchange rate currently reflects fundamentals.

The Nikkei average fell 0.84 percent to 36,985.87, hitting a two-week low. The broader Topix index settled 0.58 percent lower at 2,717.09.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

China's Shanghai Composite index slips 0.22%

China's Shanghai Composite index slips 0.22%

IndusInd Bank reports dismal Q4 outcome

IndusInd Bank reports dismal Q4 outcome

Bajaj Auto set to acquire ownership stake in Austria-based KTM Business

Bajaj Auto set to acquire ownership stake in Austria-based KTM Business

ABFRL sheds its skin: market reacts to lifestyle spin-off

ABFRL sheds its skin: market reacts to lifestyle spin-off

Volumes jump at Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd counter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 22 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayBorana Weaves IPOBelrise Industries IPOKerala 12th Result 2025Dividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon