Business Standard

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 | 04:10 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gold gains as dollar drags ahead of inflation data

Gold gains as dollar drags ahead of inflation data

Image

Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
Gold prices surged above $2700, up $25 per ounce in Asia today, extending their gains as investors braced for the release of key US inflation data. With the dollar index slipping below 109, its second consecutive decline, market attention shifted to the December consumer inflation report, which could influence the Federal Reserves future policy. On the global stage, President-elect Donald Trump's second term could add further inflationary pressures, particularly with his pro-inflationary economic policies and tariff threats. These factors might push the Fed towards a more hawkish stance. Meanwhile, MCX February gold futures rose by nearly Rs 500, reaching a high of Rs 78,632 per 10 grams, continuing to feel the impact of this uncertainty.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

NBCC (India) receives orders worth Rs 405.08 cr

NBCC (India) receives orders worth Rs 405.08 cr

US stocks see choppy moves, DOW gains half a percent

US stocks see choppy moves, DOW gains half a percent

Maharashtra Scooters gains on recording multi-fold jump in Q3 PAT

Maharashtra Scooters gains on recording multi-fold jump in Q3 PAT

NESCO gains on bagging contract from National Highways Logistics Management

NESCO gains on bagging contract from National Highways Logistics Management

Dollar index on back foot amid soft US PPI data; All eyes on inflation numbers

Dollar index on back foot amid soft US PPI data; All eyes on inflation numbers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 3:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPOBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon